Car crashes into home; shocking photo goes viral

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Nobody was hurt Sunday when a car crashed into a home in Montgomery, Alabama, authorities said.

    The shocking scene on Perry Hill Road was captured in a photo that quickly went viral.

    "Be safe out there!" Montgomery Fire/Rescue wrote on Facebook, adding that the lack of injuries was "nothing short of a miracle."

    Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Sunday, December 16, 2018

    Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

