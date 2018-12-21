Car crashes into home; shocking photo goes viral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Nobody was hurt Sunday when a car crashed into a home in Montgomery, Alabama, authorities said.
The shocking scene on Perry Hill Road was captured in a photo that quickly went viral.
"Be safe out there!" Montgomery Fire/Rescue wrote on Facebook, adding that the lack of injuries was "nothing short of a miracle."
Be safe out there!Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Sunday, December 16, 2018
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
