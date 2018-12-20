MT. OLIVER - Police in Mt. Oliver are searching for two suspects who broke into a house on Fremont Street and shot at the owner when he got arrived.
According to police, the owner called 911 around 3 p.m. when he realized there were people inside his home.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter
One of the two suspects shot at the owner but did not hit him.
Unsure if the suspects were still inside, SWAT members were called and searched the house but did not find anyone.
A SWAT situation on Fremont St, Mt Oliver / Arlington area. Several agencies on scene. #wpxiphotogs #wpxi pic.twitter.com/EmAK7rGt9I— Andy Coulter (@WPXIPhotogAndy) December 20, 2018
The Mt. Oliver police chief said the search is still continuing in the area.
A SWAT team and other law enforcement officers have surrounded a home in Mt. Oliver.
The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Gabriella DeLuca is in Mt. Oliver learning more about what happened, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Air Force veteran starts GoFundMe page to help fund border wall
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- Homeowner faces felony charges after mistaking undercover cop for porch pirate
- VIDEO: Gov. Wolf says it's time to take a serious look at recreational marijuana
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}