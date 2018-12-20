  • 2 suspects on the run after shooting at homeowner during break-in

    MT. OLIVER - Police in Mt. Oliver are searching for two suspects who broke into a house on Fremont Street and shot at the owner when he got arrived.

    According to police, the owner called 911 around 3 p.m. when he realized there were people inside his home.

    One of the two suspects shot at the owner but did not hit him.

    Unsure if the suspects were still inside, SWAT members were called and searched the house but did not find anyone.

    The Mt. Oliver police chief said the search is still continuing in the area.

    A SWAT team and other law enforcement officers have surrounded a home in Mt. Oliver.

    The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

    Gabriella DeLuca is in Mt. Oliver learning more about what happened, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

