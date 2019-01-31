CDC: Stop kissing, snuggling pet hedgehogs

First, they came for your chickens. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you need to stop snuggling your pet hedgehogs.
In a report issued Jan. 25, the CDC in Atlanta warns that 11 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella typhimurium.
One person has been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.
The outbreak — seen in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas and Wyoming — has been linked to pet hedgehogs.
Illnesses started on Oct. 22, 2018. Those who became sick range in age from 2 to 28 years, with a median age of 12.
In 2016, the CDC issued a similar report about chickens.
“The CDC reported in its abstract that high-risk practices such as kissing birds —reported by 12 percent of case patients — and keeping poultry inside the home — reported by 46 percent of case patients — accounted in part for the increase in infections,” Cox Media Group’s National Content Desk reported.
