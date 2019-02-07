Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola are apologizing for “creepy” in-flight napkins suggesting that passengers write down their phone numbers for their “plane crush.”
One side of the napkins say, “Because you’re on a plane full of interesting people and hey … you never know.” When flipped over, they say, “Be a little old school. Write down your number & give it to your plane crush. You never know…”
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
There are even two lines on the napkin: one for a passenger to write their name, and the other for their phone number.
Passengers slammed the companies on social media, posting pictures of the napkins and calling them “creepy.”
Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR— Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019
Both Delta and Coke have apologized, according to NBC News.
The airline said it’s in the process of removing the napkins from its planes.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘His own little coffin of snow': Teen, parents charged in killing of 7-year-old over Bible verses
- Man hits $20M jackpot on first scratch ticket he's played
- Police: Man killed parents, brother over $200K sent to porn site ‘girlfriend'
- VIDEO: Police: Century III Mall deemed 'unsafe and uninhabitable' by code enforcement
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}