Local family of 5 left without heat gets furnace after public outcry, Channel 11 investigation

PITTSBURGH — There’s good news for a family in Pittsburgh’s Hill District that was living without heat.

After public outcry and a Channel 11 investigation, Mya Wade and her four children got a furnace installed at their Bennet Street apartment.

The family’s furnace has been broken since March, as Channel 11 previously reported.

Our investigation focused on Lynd, which manages properties in several counties and city neighborhoods.

Protesters even took to the streets, demanding repairs to what they call dangerous and uninhabitable living conditions.

After Channel 11 took up the issue, a check was written for Wade and her family to get their furnace.

Wade shared photos with Channel 11 on Saturday, showing the furnace and her thermostat reading 80 degrees, whereas it had previously only read “low.”

