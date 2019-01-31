Dog found abused believed to be victim of gang initiation

LOS ANGELES - A dog who was found abused and near death in Los Angeles was likely beaten and spray-painted as part of a gang initiation, according to authorities.
The young pit bull mix was recently found tied with an electrical cord to a fence in a Los Angeles alley, KTLA-TV reported. The dog, later named Avery, was found with another dog who was deceased.
The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation rescued Avery from the alley and took her to a veterinary hospital.
She had clearly been beaten and spray painted and had a lot of injuries," said Ellie Roberto, director of the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. "The other dog, unfortunately, was not found alive."
Avery had been beaten and had several seizures at the vet’s office, veterinarian Brian McGrath told KTLA-TV. She was also malnourished, had lacerations, had a skin condition known as mange, had chemical burns and her skin had been spray-painted.
"To know a person could do that to an animal is obviously disheartening to the entire human race," McGrath said.
Marc Ching, founder of Animal Hope and Wellness, said he believes Avery was likely assaulted as part of a gang initiation. The animal cruelty has been reported to Los Angeles police.
While Avery has suffered pain and abuse, those with Animal Hope and Wellness who are caring for her said she’s already learning to trust people again. When Avery is well enough to leave the hospital, she’ll be fostered while her hair grows back and she continues recovering. Eventually she will be put up for adoption.
