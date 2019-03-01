Easter bunny DIY style: You can build your own Ikea chocolate bunny

Ikea is putting its Swedish DIY touch on Easter this year with a bunny with an Ikea twist.
The Vårkänsla line, which apparently translated to spring feeling (thanks Google Translate) includes a flat pack chocolate bunny the company has introduced in time for Easter, Delish reported.
Ikea Is Selling A DIY Chocolate Bunny That You Can Assemble Yourself This Easter https://t.co/XWix9rMTja— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) March 1, 2019
The bunny is about 90 grams of milk chocolate, or just over 3 ounces, that comes in three pieces for you to put together, just like almost anything else you get at Ikea, Insider reported. Taskrabbit hopfully, er hopefully, isn’t needed on this project.
The milk chocolate is made using certified cacao from sustainable sources.
The snack can also serve double duty: It’s marketed not only as a sweet treat but also a decorative Easter figure, according to Insider.
Right now, the Vårkänslais bunny is only available in the UK, and they don’t know if or when it will be released in the U.S. It costs about $4.29 and can be seen on the U.S. Ikea site, but was listed not available for purchase online.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}