Elvis, Babe Ruth among those to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will honor seven citizens with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest national honor a civilian can receive.
Babe Ruth, Elvis Presley, the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and philanthropist and doctor Miriam Adelson are this year's chosen recipients, The Associated Press reported.
The ceremony will take place Nov. 16, The Hill reported.
