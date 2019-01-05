Escape room fire kills 5 teen girls in Poland

Five girls in Poland died Friday after a fire broke out in an escape room where the teens were playing, the BBC reported.
The girls, all 15, were celebrating a birthday party when the blaze broke out in the attraction, located in the northern city of Koszalin, according to the BBC.
A 25-year-old man was seriously injured with severe burns, CNN reported.
Escape rooms are popular around the world. Participants are locked in a room and must solve a series of puzzles to escape.
Officials have not determined what caused the fire, the BBC reported.
Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter that the fire was an "appalling tragedy."
"Five joyful girls starting out in life have had life torn away from them," he wrote. "May God protect their parents and loved ones."
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating after Arizona woman in vegetative state gives birth
- LIVE UPDATES: Missing man, woman found safe in South Carolina
- Police: Babysitter dressed dead infant, tried to hide death
- VIDEO: Officials see dramatic, unexpected drop in local overdose deaths
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}