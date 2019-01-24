Florida woman danced naked outside Waffle House, licked employee's face, deputies say

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Florida woman is behind bars after deputies said she threatened an employee and danced naked outside a Pensacola Waffle House.
According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, an employee told Freedom Ryder Zobrist, 38, of Pensacola, to leave the restaurant Monday because she had been causing trouble, WEAR-TV reported. Zobrist fled but returned later, saying she wanted to get a gun, then shoot the employee and everyone inside, the police report said.
The employee told deputies that Zobrist then took off her pants, danced naked in the restaurant parking lot and tried to grab his genitals, WEAR reported. The employee said Zobrist also licked his face and poked his chest, according to the police report.
Zobrist was arrested on charges of indecent exposure, simple assault, battery and disturbing the peace, WEAR reported. She is being held on $5,000 bond.
