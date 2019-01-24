  • Missing woman found dead, man charged with homicide

    DRAVOSBURG, Pa. - A missing woman has been found dead and now a man is facing homicide charges.

    Heather Short, 46, disappeared on Nov. 10, 2018.

    Her remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area along Scott Haven Road in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County, according to Allegheny County police.

    Detectives identified Dale Cooper, 36, as the person responsible for her death.  

