DRAVOSBURG, Pa. - A missing woman has been found dead and now a man is facing homicide charges.
Heather Short, 46, disappeared on Nov. 10, 2018.
Her remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area along Scott Haven Road in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County, according to Allegheny County police.
Detectives identified Dale Cooper, 36, as the person responsible for her death.
