Ford issues multiple recalls covering 1.4M Ford, Lincoln vehicles

DEARBORN, Mich. - Ford is issuing three recalls covering more than 1.4 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles in North America.
Ford is issuing a safety recall on select 2011-2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission, 2017-2019 Lincoln Continental vehicles and select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles, CNBC reported.
The 2011-13 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission that may experience an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module, potentially resulting in a temporary, unintended downshift into first gear, WDIV-TV reported.
A downshift to first gear without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, Ford officials said. Ford reported there have been at least five accidents and one report of whiplash related to this condition.
Select 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles have door latch concerns, Ford officials said. Ford isn’t aware of any accidents related to this condition.
Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall for select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for instrument panel cluster assemblies that may be blank upon vehicle startup, WDIV-TV reported. Ford officials said it isn’t aware of any accidents related to this condition.
