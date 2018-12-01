  • George H.W. Bush: Political world reacts to death of former president

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Tributes poured in from around the world as news spread early Saturday of the death of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Former president Barack Obama said that Bush’s life “is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling.”

    “It’s a legacy of service that may never be matched, even though he’d want all of us to try.”

    President Donald Trump released a statement, noting that Bush “always found a way to set the bar higher.”

    “With sound judgment, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion to the Cold War.

    “Our hearts ache with his loss.”

    Former president Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in the 1992 election, said “Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts.”

    Marco Rubio, the U.S. senator from Florida, tweeted that Bush was “an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man.”

    TRENDING NOW:

    Sen. Mark Warner, R-Va., tweeted that the nation is mourning the loss of “a true public servant.”

    James Baker, who served as Secretary of State under Bush from 1989 to 1992, said in a statement that "The legacy of George H.W. Bush will be forever etched in the history of America and the world. It is a lifelong record of selfless patriotic service to our nation."

    Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said Bush was “an inspiration to all Americans and we will miss him dearly.

    “From the day he first put on his U.S. Navy flight suit and took off into the unknown, he always put his country first. “

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who ran as John McCain’s running mate during the 2008 presidential campaign, also tweeted her condolences.

    “What a life ... full of love of family... strong faith... nothing’s more important. God bless the Bush family at this sad time

    The flag at the White House was lowered to half-staff early Saturday morning.

    Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice tweeted that Bush was “the epitome of a public servant.”

    From Russia, former Soviet Union General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev said he had “a lot of memories” of Bush.

    “We had a chance to work together during the years of tremendous changes. It was a dramatic time that demanded great responsibility from everyone. The result was an end to the Cold War and the nuclear arms race," Gorbachev said.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories