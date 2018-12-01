0 George H.W. Bush: Political world reacts to death of former president

Tributes poured in from around the world as news spread early Saturday of the death of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States.

>> Read more trending news

Former president Barack Obama said that Bush’s life “is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling.”

“It’s a legacy of service that may never be matched, even though he’d want all of us to try.”

President Donald Trump released a statement, noting that Bush “always found a way to set the bar higher.”

“With sound judgment, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion to the Cold War.

“Our hearts ache with his loss.”

Pres. Barack Obama: “George H. W. Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling...It’s a legacy of service that may never be matched, even though he’d want all of us to try.” https://t.co/90Eu1pcS6b pic.twitter.com/8TbMX6eF6x — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2018

Former president Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in the 1992 election, said “Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts.”

JUST IN: Bill Clinton: "I am profoundly grateful for every minute I spent with President Bush and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts." https://t.co/acpiAxGyji pic.twitter.com/L7VazyoH1v — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2018

Marco Rubio, the U.S. senator from Florida, tweeted that Bush was “an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man.”

TRENDING NOW:

Sen. Mark Warner, R-Va., tweeted that the nation is mourning the loss of “a true public servant.”

My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew. His life spanned the American Century—he fought in World War II ... took part in the Texas oil boom ... served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the Cold War. pic.twitter.com/6i68EPVC3j — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) December 1, 2018

James Baker, who served as Secretary of State under Bush from 1989 to 1992, said in a statement that "The legacy of George H.W. Bush will be forever etched in the history of America and the world. It is a lifelong record of selfless patriotic service to our nation."

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said Bush was “an inspiration to all Americans and we will miss him dearly.

“From the day he first put on his U.S. Navy flight suit and took off into the unknown, he always put his country first. “

President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 1, 2018

Heartfelt sympathy and deep condolences to the entire Bush family on the passing of our 41st President, George H. W. Bush. He devoted his life to his family and his country. Thank you, sir. https://t.co/qHvXcsSlmw — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 1, 2018

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who ran as John McCain’s running mate during the 2008 presidential campaign, also tweeted her condolences.

“What a life ... full of love of family... strong faith... nothing’s more important. God bless the Bush family at this sad time

What a life... full of love of family... strong faith... nothing’s more important. God bless the Bush family at this sad time. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) December 1, 2018

The flag at the White House was lowered to half-staff early Saturday morning.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 201

President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn't unknown. He's flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara. This evening, each of us should take a minute to look up and offer him a silent thanks. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/XbuFYztrmg — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 1, 2018

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice tweeted that Bush was “the epitome of a public servant.”

President George Herbert Walker Bush was the epitome of a public servant. He loved America with all of his heart and served her as fully and completely as anyone ever has.



Read my full statement here: https://t.co/IaLM1VW19x — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) December 1, 2018

Tonight, Texas joins the nation in mourning the loss of our 41st President George H.W. Bush and celebrates a lifetime spent in service and commitment to democracy. Thank you Mr. President. May you Rest In Peace. — Angie Chen Button (@AngieChenButton) December 1, 2018

So sorry to hear of the death of George H.W. Bush tonight. We all owe a debt of gratitude for his honorable and humble service to the nation, and for his enduring example of kindness. Heartfelt condolences to the entire Bush family. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 1, 2018

From Russia, former Soviet Union General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev said he had “a lot of memories” of Bush.

“We had a chance to work together during the years of tremendous changes. It was a dramatic time that demanded great responsibility from everyone. The result was an end to the Cold War and the nuclear arms race," Gorbachev said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.