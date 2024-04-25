Police looking for suspect in Mount Oliver shooting

Allegheny County Police are looking for a 29-year-old Clairton man in connection with a shooting in Mount Oliver.

On April 23, police were notified of a shooting in the 400 block of William Street. When crews arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a press release.

Detectives were able to determine that Dorian Ingram, 29, was responsible for the shooting after they looked through surveillance videos and heard multiple witness interviews.

Allegheny County Police say that the victim got into Ingram’s car at a different location and Ingram drove the victim to William Street where he robbed and shot him.

Ingram is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and persons not to possess a firearm. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 190 pounds. Ingram is known to be in the Clairton and Homestead areas.

If he is seen do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information on Ingram’s whereabouts is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

