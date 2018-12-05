George W. Bush continues mint tradition with Michelle Obama at father's funeral

A moment that sealed the connection and image of two former families had apparently become a sort of tradition between former President George W. Bush and former first lady Michelle Obama.
In September, during the funeral for Sen. John McCain, Bush gave Obama a cough drop. It was a simple moment between three people who could be considered some of the nation’s most powerful, when former first lady Laura Bush, handed her husband a cough drop to give to Obama.
Meanwhile Laura Bush gets her husband George Bush to give a piece of candy to Michelle Obama during the memorial service for John McCain. pic.twitter.com/0ejRiyKFer— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) September 1, 2018
In a bit of levity during Wednesday’s state funeral for Bush’s father former President George H.W. Bush, Bush 43 did the same thing as he walked down the aisle greeting the nation’s current and former leaders. He handed Obama, what many are calling a mint, before the funeral service began, the “Today” show reported. Obama smiled as he slipped the candy into her hand.
Watch former President George W. Bush hands what appears to be a mint to Michelle Obama — similar to their exchange at Sen. John McCain’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/1rAvoncIEd— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 5, 2018
George H.W. Bush’s funeral ceremony continued to Joint Base Andrews, where his body was taken to the plane normally called Air Force One, but today called Special Air Mission 41, to take him back home to Texas and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who died earlier this year.
