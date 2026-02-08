Woman shot in McKees Rocks; police investigation underway

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A woman was injured in a shooting in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County police say the shooting was first reported at 11:07 a.m. Sunday.

A woman was found shot in the 100 block of Jane Street.

She was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can stay anonymous.

