3 firefighters involved in crash while responding to Ross Park Mall fire

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters responding to an incident at Ross Park Mall on Sunday were instead sent to the hospital after being involved in a crash.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that the crash at the intersection of McKnight Road and Nelson Run Road was reported at 9:35 a.m.

Ross Township Deputy Chief of Police Brian Kohlhepp says firefighters from North Huntingdon were going to Ross Park Mall to help ventilate after a subfloor fire when they crashed into another vehicle going through the intersection.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Firefighters descend on Ross Park Mall for fire beneath concrete floors

Kohlhepp said none of the injuries “appeared to be serious,” but three firefighters were taken to the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group