Boil water advisory issued for around 95,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers

Approximately 95,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers are under a boil water advisory.

According to the water company, a power surge early Saturday morning caused a depletion of storage at a tank near the Aldrich Water Treatment Plant in Elrama, Washington County.

This resulted in a loss of positive pressure within the distribution system, which the water company says signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system.

As a result, Pennsylvania American Water is issuing a boil water advisory for around 95,000 customers in Allegheny and Washington counties.

The company will inform its customers when corrective actions have been completed and the water boil advisory lifted.

The impacted communities are as follows:

Allegheny County

Bethel Park

Bridgeville

Clairton

Dravosburg

Elizabeth Township

Elizabeth Borough

Glassport

Jefferson Hills Borough

Liberty Lincoln

North Fayette

South Fayette

South Park

Upper Saint Clair

West Elizabeth

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Amwell

Buffalo

Canonsburg

Canton

Caroll Township

Cecil Township

Chartiers

City of Washington

Claysville

Cross Creek

Donegal Township

East Washington

Fallowfield

Finleyville

Forward Township

Green Hills Borough

Houston

Jefferson

Monongahela

Mount Pleasant

New Eagle

North Franklin

North Strabane

Nottingham

Peters Township

Somerset Township

South Franklin

South Strabane

Union Township

West Middletown

While under this advisory, all water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute, then cooled, before using.

Pennsylvania American Water says impacted customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Still, the company says guardians of infants and young children and people at increased risk, such as pregnant women, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, should seek advice from their health care advisors about drinking this water.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms, like bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

If you experience any of these symptoms persistently, Pennsylvania American Water suggests seeking medical advice.

