Boil water advisory issued for around 95,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers

Approximately 95,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers are under a boil water advisory.
According to the water company, a power surge early Saturday morning caused a depletion of storage at a tank near the Aldrich Water Treatment Plant in Elrama, Washington County.
This resulted in a loss of positive pressure within the distribution system, which the water company says signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system.
As a result, Pennsylvania American Water is issuing a boil water advisory for around 95,000 customers in Allegheny and Washington counties.
The company will inform its customers when corrective actions have been completed and the water boil advisory lifted.
The impacted communities are as follows:
Allegheny County
Bethel Park
Bridgeville
Clairton
Dravosburg
Elizabeth Township
Elizabeth Borough
Glassport
Jefferson Hills Borough
Liberty Lincoln
North Fayette
South Fayette
South Park
Upper Saint Clair
West Elizabeth
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Amwell
Buffalo
Canonsburg
Canton
Caroll Township
Cecil Township
Chartiers
City of Washington
Claysville
Cross Creek
Donegal Township
East Washington
Fallowfield
Finleyville
Forward Township
Green Hills Borough
Houston
Jefferson
Monongahela
Mount Pleasant
New Eagle
North Franklin
North Strabane
Nottingham
Peters Township
Somerset Township
South Franklin
South Strabane
Union Township
West Middletown
While under this advisory, all water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute, then cooled, before using.
Pennsylvania American Water says impacted customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.
Still, the company says guardians of infants and young children and people at increased risk, such as pregnant women, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, should seek advice from their health care advisors about drinking this water.
Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms, like bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.
If you experience any of these symptoms persistently, Pennsylvania American Water suggests seeking medical advice.
