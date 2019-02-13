0 Giant goldfish, possible 20-pounder, stuns fisherman

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. - A Kentucky fisherman described a catch he reeled in on Saturday at a lake in Boyle County as “crazy.”

Avid fisherman Hunter Anderson believes the huge goldfish he caught weighed at least 20 pounds, according to WKYT-TV.

“There’s no faking that kind of fish,” he told WKYT. “It was crazy.”

Anderson’s been a fisherman for many years and has competed in tournaments. He’s seen his fair share of large fish, but he told the news station this was the “strangest” fish he’s ever seen and that he’s never seen anything like it.

His sister posted a photo of Anderson holding the massive goldfish on social media, with a caption jokingly wondering whether it was a pet goldfish that was flushed down a toilet years ago.

Anderson said the fish was so amazing he didn’t have the heart to kill it.

“What am I going to do with it, really?” he said “I thought it deserved to swim another day,” he told WKYT.

Anderson said the fish made him really happy when he caught it and he hoped it might to the same for someone else.

“Maybe a kid will catch it and be as happy as I was,” he said.

It’s unclear whether the fish is actually a giant goldfish or more likely a large carp or koi.

