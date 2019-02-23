  • Great Dane puppies born nearly three decades after father's death

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - A Great Dane that died in 1990 helped conceive a litter of puppies born on Valentine’s Day, KHOU reported.

    Topper was a Great Dane born in 1980. His owner, Marilyn Herdejurgen, had the dog’s semen frozen 34 years ago, the television station reported. Topper died in 1990.

    It was used to impregnate Herdejurgen’s latest Great Dane, 3-year-old Rubix, KHOU reported.

    The procedure is not new, but the long gap between the father’s death and the conception is unusual.

    “I’m not sure, but that’s what they’re saying that these are the oldest puppies that have been produced from the frozen semen,” Herdejurgen told the television station. “It’s strange … that it’s been so long ago, and here these puppies are from him (Topper). It’s pretty exciting. This is, like I said, I think a little miracle.”

