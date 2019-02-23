Great Dane puppies born nearly three decades after father's death

HOUSTON - A Great Dane that died in 1990 helped conceive a litter of puppies born on Valentine’s Day, KHOU reported.
Topper was a Great Dane born in 1980. His owner, Marilyn Herdejurgen, had the dog’s semen frozen 34 years ago, the television station reported. Topper died in 1990.
It was used to impregnate Herdejurgen’s latest Great Dane, 3-year-old Rubix, KHOU reported.
Great Dane puppies born 39 years after father's death https://t.co/ydJABftm8Y pic.twitter.com/rv09wsMUk8— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 22, 2019
The procedure is not new, but the long gap between the father’s death and the conception is unusual.
“I’m not sure, but that’s what they’re saying that these are the oldest puppies that have been produced from the frozen semen,” Herdejurgen told the television station. “It’s strange … that it’s been so long ago, and here these puppies are from him (Topper). It’s pretty exciting. This is, like I said, I think a little miracle.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing prostitution charge in Florida
- Anonymous letter could shed light on decades-old disappearance
- Mother charged after baby overdoses days before 1st birthday
- VIDEO: Alabama Woman Accused of Trolling Obituaries to Find Burglary Victims
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}