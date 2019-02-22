0 Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing prostitution charge in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution in Florida, according to the NBC station in West Palm Beach.

— Tiffany Kenney (@wpbf_tiffany) February 22, 2019 " target="_blank">According to the NBC station in Miami, the investigation focused on massage parlors where victims were recruited to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of two women on prostitution, racketeering and money laundering charges and said nearly 200 others would be arrested on solicitation charges. Thursday, police in Vero Beach announced the arrest of eight other suspects linked to three massage parlors, plus nearly 200 men who solicited prostitution.

"He is one of the individuals -- that would be Mr. Robert Kraft," a Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said at a press conference on Friday morning.

Kraft is being charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution based on two separate visits. According to police, there's video evidence of all the men being charged, the NBC station in West Palm Beach reported.

BREAKING: Police in Florida say Kraft paid $59-$79 an hour at a “spa” where he allegedly solicited sex on at least 2 occasions about a month ago #Boston25 — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) February 22, 2019

A misdemeanor warrant has been issued for Kraft. He has NOT been arrested yet. He will have to appear in court and will likely be given the opportunity to turn himself in #Boston25 — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) February 22, 2019

Police said they have not had contact with Kraft, according to the NBC station in Boston.

A spokesperson for Robert Kraft has released the following statement: "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.” This is a developing story. Refresh this story for updates or watch Channel 11 News at Noon.

