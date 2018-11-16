Ground turkey recall: 90K pounds recalled days before Thanksgiving

If ground turkey is on the menu for Thanksgiving, then you will need to check the freezer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection service has issued a ground turkey recall, CNN reported.
Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC has recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey after a sample tested positive for salmonella that matched a strain related to an outbreak, according to CNN.
The ground turkey was made on Sept. 11, 2018, the USDA said.
The recall affects four products:
- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.
- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.
- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.
- 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.
They all have the establishment number “P-190” in the USDA inspection mark.
The outbreak of the strain of salmonella that is linked to this recall dates back to November 2017. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the outbreak in July. So far 164 people in 35 states have gotten sick. Sixty-three people have been hospitalized and one person has died, CNN reported.
Symptoms of a salmonella infection, according to the CDC, include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed.
To prevent exposure, experts at the CDC say:
- Wash your hands.
- Cook raw turkey to kill germs. It should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Don’t spread germs from raw turkey to food preparation areas.
- Thaw turkey in the refrigerator, the microwave or in cold water in the sink that’s changed every 30 minutes. Don’t leave it to thaw on the counter.
- Don’t feed raw diets to pets. Salmonella in raw pet food can make them sick. It can also make pet owners sick because of handling the raw food or by taking care of the pet.
The CDC says that the strain of salmonella has been found in live turkeys and in various types of raw turkey products, singling that it could be through the turkey industry. The government is working with representatives from the turkey industry to reduce contamination.
