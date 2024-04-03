Hall of Famer, former Bears DT Steve McMichael undergoing tests after hospitalization

Steve McMichael is back in the hospital, according to his former teammate Walter Payton's son.

Jarrett Payton said McMichael, a longtime Chicago Bears defensive tackle who was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, is back in the hospital and undergoing tests. McMichael, who is battling ALS, was hospitalized for more than a week in February with multiple ailments.

Update on Steve McMichael. Please send those prayers up for Mongo. 🙏🏽 #Bears pic.twitter.com/kUofegvTb8 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 3, 2024

McMichael, who is 66 years old, played for the Bears for 13 seasons before spending his final NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. He was a key figure for the 1985 Bears defense that is considered among the best of all time.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. His long wait for the Hall of Fame ended in February when he was voted in as a senior finalist.