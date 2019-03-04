0 Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay dead at 93

Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay, whose play on the famed Production Line helped the Detroit Red Wings win four Stanley Cups, died early Monday, the Detroit Free Press reported. He was 93.

Lew LaPaugh, 67, Lindsay’s son-in-law, confirmed Lindsay’s death Monday morning, the Detroit News reported.

Nicknamed “Terrible Ted” for his toughness and “Old Scarface” for the more than 600 stitches he took during his National Hockey League career, the left winger played 14 of his 17 NHL seasons with the Red Wings. He helped Detroit win Stanley Cups in 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, combining with right winger Gordie Howe and center Sid Able to form the Production Line.

A gentleman, a multiple Stanley Cup winner, an honoured member of the HHOF, a fan of the game, and a dedicated member of the #NHLAlumni- Ted Lindsay has passed away at the age of 93. A great loss for the entire hockey community. Our thoughts are with the Lindsay family. pic.twitter.com/WWDmZeDqR3 — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) March 4, 2019

“I hated everybody I played against, and they hated me,” Lindsay once said. “That’s the way hockey should be played.”

"I played it to win. And there were no friends on the ice, they were all enemies." -- Ted Lindsay https://t.co/BdQaTkTknS — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) March 4, 2019

Lindsay played in 1,068 NHL regular-season games and 133 playoff games, the Detroit News reported. He scored 379 goals and added 472 assists in the regular season, while scoring 47 goals and adding 49 assists in the postseason.

In 1964, four years after he retired as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, he made a one-season comeback with the Red Wings at age 39.

Lindsay was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966, and his No. 7 sweater was retired by the Red Wings in 1991.

Lindsay stood 5 feet, 8 inches, but said, “When I put my skates on I’m 6-foot-5,” the Free Press reported.

Robert Blake Theodore Lindsay was born July 29, 1925 in Renfrew, Ontario, WDIV reported. He played junior hockey and won the 1944 Memorial Cup as a member of the Oshawa Generals.

Off the ice, Lindsay helped begin the labor movement that led to the NHL players union, the Free Press reported.

The players and NHLPA staff are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Lindsay – a player, a trailblazer, and a gentleman. "Terrible Ted" was loved across the hockey world and beyond for his play, dedication to fellow players and charitable work. https://t.co/jpDcnWZ68l pic.twitter.com/0QBECLqmva — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 4, 2019

The award given annually to the NHL’s most outstanding player was renamed the Ted Lindsay Award in 2010.

Ted Lindsay has passed at 93. Outstanding player, NHLPA founder but my fav memory was how he boycotted his own HHoF in '66 induction because wives and families were not allowed to attend. The rule changed after that. RIP. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) March 4, 2019

RIP, Ted Lindsay.



Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/dig0uTMRfU — Detroit Free Press (@freep) March 4, 2019

The face and spirit of hockey has left us. RIP Ted Lindsay. pic.twitter.com/AhkBdKtJkF — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 4, 2019

Rest in peace, Ted Lindsay. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s5MeD6udgW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 4, 2019

A heck of a goal by Ted Lindsay: pic.twitter.com/9pftBoPddg — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 4, 2019

The Hockey Hall of Fame is saddened to learn of the passing of Honoured Member Ted Lindsay. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/i1kwbTn4me — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) March 4, 2019

