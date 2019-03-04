  • Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay dead at 93

    Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay, whose play on the famed Production Line helped the Detroit Red Wings win four Stanley Cups, died early Monday, the Detroit Free Press reported. He was 93.

    Lew LaPaugh, 67, Lindsay’s son-in-law, confirmed Lindsay’s death Monday morning, the Detroit News reported. 

    Nicknamed “Terrible Ted” for his toughness and “Old Scarface” for the more than 600 stitches he took during his National Hockey League career, the left winger played 14 of his 17 NHL seasons with the Red Wings. He helped Detroit win Stanley Cups in 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, combining with right winger Gordie Howe and center Sid Able to form the Production Line.

    “I hated everybody I played against, and they hated me,” Lindsay once said. “That’s the way hockey should be played.”

    Lindsay played in 1,068 NHL regular-season games and 133 playoff games, the Detroit News reported. He scored 379 goals and added 472 assists in the regular season, while scoring 47 goals and adding 49 assists in the postseason. 

    In 1964, four years after he retired as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, he made a one-season comeback with the Red Wings at age 39.

    Lindsay was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966, and his No. 7 sweater was retired by the Red Wings in 1991.

    Lindsay stood 5 feet, 8 inches, but said, “When I put my skates on I’m 6-foot-5,” the Free Press reported.

    Robert Blake Theodore Lindsay was born July 29, 1925 in Renfrew, Ontario, WDIV reported. He played junior hockey and won the 1944 Memorial Cup as a member of the Oshawa Generals. 

    Off the ice, Lindsay helped begin the labor movement that led to the NHL players union, the Free Press reported.

    The award given annually to the NHL’s most outstanding player was renamed the Ted Lindsay Award in 2010. 

     

