Passenger killed in crash into parked vehicle identified

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman died early Monday morning when the car she was a passenger in crashed into a parked vehicle in South Huntingdon Township, officials said.
Investigators said a Nissan Altima was speeding on Highway Street before it crashed into the parked vehicle about 2 a.m., then ended up against a hillside, investigators said.
The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the victim as Sarah McDonald, 25, of Hempfield Township.
Authorities said McDonald was a passenger in the back seat when she was killed. Two other people in the car were not hurt.
