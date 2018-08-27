Indianapolis Colts unveil stadium suite for breastfeeding moms

INDIANAPOLIS - Nursing mothers who are fans of the Indianapolis Colts can now feed their infants at Lucas Oil Stadium on game days, WXIN reported.
The National Football League team on Thursday announced a lactation suite for nursing at the stadium. The private suite will allow mothers comfortable seating, a lockable door and an electrical outlet for breast pumps, the Colts said in a news release.
The facility was built by Mamava, which designs lactation suites and pods.
“We are so pleased to support moms with this new option during game days,” Kalen Jackson, the Colts’ vice chairman and owner who is also a new mother, said in the news release. “Whether it’s for fans, guests or stadium staff, the Mamava suite will give moms the chance to enjoy a game, while also providing them a clean, private location to care for their child if they so choose.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Madden video game tournament was underway when Jacksonville mass shooting happened
- The Beatles' iconic 'Hey Jude' is 50 years old today
- ‘Odd Couple’ playwright Neil Simon dead at 91
- VIDEO: Chicago Fire Leaves 8 Dead, Including 6 Children
- Download the WPXI News app
“It’s just awesome to be able to do that and not have to go home or have to stay at home from a Colts game to do that,” fan and mother Katie Stephenson told WXIN.
The new suite adds to the “mother's rooms” currently located on two levels of the stadium, WTHR reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}