  • ‘Odd Couple' playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Neil Simon, the author of iconic plays such as “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and “Lost in Yonkers,” died Sunday, The Washington Post reported. He was 91.

