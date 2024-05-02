Jill Biden is hosting a White House 'state dinner' to honor America's 2024 teachers of the year

WASHINGTON — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden was opening the White House on Thursday to more than 50 of America's best educators, hosting the 2024 national and state teachers of the year at a fancy dinner to recognize them for their commitment to students and excellence in the classroom.

The teachers typically attend a White House ceremony every year after their selection by an organization that represents elementary and secondary school educators. (They did not visit during the coronavirus pandemic.)

But Jill Biden, who teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, was putting a new twist on the annual event by hosting them on Thursday for a teachers' "state dinner" instead.

She announced the change during a nationally televised appearance in April with Missy Testerman, the 2024 National Teacher of the Year. Testerman in an English as a second language teacher at Rogersville City School in Rogersville, Tennessee.

“It’s one of my favorite events at the White House when we bring in the teachers of the year and we celebrate them every year,” the first lady said at the time.

A White House state dinner is a diplomatic tool selectively wielded by presidents to highlight cooperation from close U.S. allies. Key features include a pomp-filled welcome ceremony for the visiting head of state, face time with the president and a glitzy, black-tie dinner with hundreds of guests, including titans from the worlds of politics, business and Hollywood.

Teachers were getting a stripped down version.

This year's State Teachers of the Year include those from 49 states, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense. Florida did not participate.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also will attend. Emhoff is a former entertainment lawyer who teaches at Georgetown Law School.

The Council of Chief State School Officers oversees the National Teacher of the Year Program.

