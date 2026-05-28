A large fire has erupted at an apartment complex in Dallas

DALLAS — Firefighters battled a large fire that erupted Thursday at an apartment complex in Dallas, where debris of one collapsed building lay heaped on the ground while flames and black smoke billowed into the sky.

News video showed dozens of firefighters at the scene. Some had hoses trained on piles of smoking debris while others lifted and moved lumber and other burned wreckage. One firefighter with a hose towered above the blaze on a long ladder.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

The Dallas Police Department referred all questions to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

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