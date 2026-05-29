Andy Warhol Bridge’s centennial will be celebrated with a birthday bash

PITTSBURGH — Big things are in the works for the Andy Warhol Bridge’s centennial.

Allegheny County officials announced a “birthday bash” for the bridge on June 27.

The festival will be held on the bridge, which is the oldest of the sister bridges in Pittsburgh, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Allegheny County Executive Innamorato said the unique celebration will include various games, music, contests, art projects, food and other fun.

“Allegheny County’s history is filled with innovation and creativity, beautiful architecture and talented homegrown artists, and the Andy Warhol Bridge encapsulates all of that in one iconic structure,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “I hope everyone will come down for a fun day of art, community, and a shared celebration of our history on June 27.”

Officials said art projects will be led by the Andy Warhol Museum and the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

Local artist Strawberry Luna is making a special commemorative poster to go along with the celebration.

“As our nation commemorates the U.S. Semiquincentennial, it is fitting that we recognize the oldest of the three Sister Bridges, which represent Pittsburgh’s tradition of innovation, ingenuity, and ‘we can do it’ spirit,” Andy Masich, president and CEO of the Senator John Heinz History Center, said. “These iconic bridges, painted in ‘Aztec Gold’ as an homage to the city’s official colors, are symbols of Pittsburgh’s vibrancy, culture, and most importantly, its people.”

The bridge was opened on June 17, 1926, after the American Bridge Company awarded Allegheny County a contract to build three identical bridges. At the time of its opening, the bridge was recognized only as the Seventh Street Bridge and cost $1.4 million to open. It is the longest of the three iconic bridges, at 1,061 feet.

Seventh Street Bridge was renamed the Andy Warhol Bridge in 2005, in celebration of the Andy Warhol Museum’s 10th anniversary. That building is located two blocks away.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group