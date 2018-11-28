Man accused of fatally beating infant while changing her diaper

LARGO, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of fatally punching a 7-week-old girl in the head after he allegedly became frustrated while changing the infant’s diaper, WTVT reported.
Artem Eydelman, 29, of Largo, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of first-degree murder and two counts of violating his probation on past charges of robbery and dealing in stolen property, according to the Tampa Bay Times, which cited a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office report.
Mariah Samon, 26, gave birth to Gwendolyn Eydelman on Sept. 26, the Times reported. Artem Eydelman was not the biological father but had signed the child’s birth certificate, the newspaper reported.
On Nov. 17, paramedics and deputies were called to investigate a report of an unresponsive child, WTVT reported.
The infant was not breathing and was taken to a hospital. Doctors said the infant had suffered a severe skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and several fractured ribs, the Times reported. She was taken off life support on Nov. 19 and died later in the day, deputies said.
Eydelman was taking care of the child while Samon worked, the Times reported. Deputies said he admitted to punching the baby out of frustration while changing her diaper, then squeezed and shook her until she lost consciousness, the newspaper reported.
Eydelman was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County jail.
