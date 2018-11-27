2 people hit by cars in 2 days at dangerous Uniontown intersection

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been hit by cars on a Uniontown road in two days.
People who live on and near Fayette Street want to know why things like this keep happening on the dangerous road.
"I feel like I’m going to (be) hit every single day," said Erick Hartman, who crosses the intersection known as 5 Corners regularly. He lives nearby and walks to work. "As soon as that light changes, these cars just zip their way through there, and it’s scary."
It’s one of the busiest intersections in the heart of Uniontown and it’s become highly dangerous for drivers and walkers, especially in the last few days.
"Since the beginning of the year, at 5 Corners West, we’ve had 20 vehicle accidents," said Lt. Tom Kolencik with Uniontown City Police. "Three of those were vehicle-pedestrian accidents and those were all within the last three-four weeks; two were this week."
The two people hit near the intersection Sunday and Monday night are expected to be OK, but more than a month ago, a man was killed near there when he was struck by a car.
Simply put, police say drivers and walkers need to pay attention and be patient.
"We're being diligent on our part. In the last couple months, we did two saturation patrols to try and slow people down and make people aware," Kolencik said.
