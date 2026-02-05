Police seize drugs, guns during searches in Beaver County; 2 people facing charges

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Beaver Falls police were busy with multiple searches on Wednesday.
Officers executed two simultaneous search warrants in the 1000 block of 11th Street and 1300 block of Third Avenue, a release says.
Police seized “large quantities” of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl from the scenes. Two guns were also seized, as well as containers made to conceal contraband and drug trafficking items.
Afterward, police arrested Abigal Record in the 300 block of 10th Street on a warrant from another investigation. Charges include possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
During the arrest, police say they found more contraband and executed a search warrant for the 10th Street home.
There, they seized more heroin/fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as three guns and $650 in cash.
Another person, David Charski, will be charged as a person not to possess firearms, police say.
