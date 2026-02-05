BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Beaver Falls police were busy with multiple searches on Wednesday.

Officers executed two simultaneous search warrants in the 1000 block of 11th Street and 1300 block of Third Avenue, a release says.

Police seized “large quantities” of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl from the scenes. Two guns were also seized, as well as containers made to conceal contraband and drug trafficking items.

Police seize drugs, guns during searches in Beaver County; 2 people facing charges

Afterward, police arrested Abigal Record in the 300 block of 10th Street on a warrant from another investigation. Charges include possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

During the arrest, police say they found more contraband and executed a search warrant for the 10th Street home.

Police seize drugs, guns during searches in Beaver County; 2 people facing charges

There, they seized more heroin/fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as three guns and $650 in cash.

Another person, David Charski, will be charged as a person not to possess firearms, police say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group