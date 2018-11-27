PITTSBURGH - Twelve people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the Pennsylvania Medicaid program, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say between 2011 and 2017 the group of people made false claims that were never provided, created fake employees and falsified documents during state audits. This resulted in those involved receiving more than $87,000,000 in Medicaid payments.
“Home health care programs are critical to the ability of patients with serious physical limitations, especially the elderly, to receive the care they need while remaining independent. Those who provide home health care are expected to deliver services honestly,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “When criminals cheat and steal from these programs, they not only steal from the taxpayers, but they steal from the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Those charged include Arlinda Moriarty, Daynelle Dickens, Julie Wilson, Tamika Adams, Tony Brown, Terry Adams, Terra Dean, Tionne Street, Keith Scoggins and Larita Walls, all residing in and around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along with Larita Walls, a resident of South Carolina, and Luis Columbie-Abrew, a resident of Georgia.
All 12 people are charged with one count each of health care fraud and of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Several individuals also face additional charges of concealing material facts in relation to a health care matter and aggravated identity theft.
