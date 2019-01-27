Man wrecks home with ax after thinking wife damaged action figures, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday night after police in Madison said he took an ax to smash his car, television set and laptop computer after he believed his wife damaged his action figures, WMTV reported.
According to a blog written by Madison police Chief Mike Koval, the man, 34, was charged with disorderly conduct and felony damage to property and booked into the Dane County Jail.
According to the blog, the man called 911 around 10:03 p.m. Sunday and said he used a log-splitting ax to destroy a TV, a TV stand, a laptop computer and several items in the house.The man then went outside and chopped off both mirrors of the family car, WMTV reported. According to Koval’s blog, the man, who said he had been drinking, smashed the ax into the windshield so hard that it became embedded in the glass.
The man told police he overreacted after he thought his 46-year-old wife had damaged “some of his prized property,” which included action figures, according to the blog.
The damages were estimated to be approximately $5,000, WMTV reported.
