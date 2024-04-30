Man arrested for robbing Pittsburgh store twice, attempting to rob store third time

PITTSBURGH — Police have arrested a man they say robbed the same Pittsburgh store twice. They say he returned a third time, attempting to rob the store, but was stopped by a store manager.

Thomas Williams, 24, is charged with robbery, terroristic threats and theft after police say he held up the Dollar General in East Liberty on three occasions between April 19 and April 29.

On April 19, he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee before taking about $650 from the register. On April 27, he pressed the gun to the back of an employee’s head before taking $186 from the register, police said. On April 29, Williams demanded money from a store manager while showing a gun. There was a struggle before Williams fled the store, according to the complaint.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw Williams riding a blue bicycle before and after the robberies. They went to his home, where they found him sitting on his porch, and took him into custody.

Williams admitted to the robberies, saying he needed money, according to the complaint.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail, his bail denied. A hearing is scheduled for May 13.

