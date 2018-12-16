0 Megachurch pastor defends $200K Lamborghini purchase for wife

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Saying he is not a “pulpit pimp” or “prosperity preacher,” Pastor John Gray defiantly and emotionally defended a $200,000 Lamborghini he purchased as an anniversary gift to his wife in a 23-minute video posted on social media.

Gray, who leads Relentless Church and is an associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, was criticized on social media since making the purchase last week.

"The stories that I hear, and I've tried to not listen to it, but one of them is, 'Pastor buys his wife, you know, this expensive car,'" Gray said. "First of all, it wasn't a pastor that bought the car. It was a husband that bought the car. Get that in your spirit."

Gray got the idea for the gift after seeing a presentation of one with his wife at their hotel while attending an NBA event.

In a since-deleted video posted on Instagram, John Gray surprised his wife, Aventer, with a $200,000 Lamborghini Urus as a gift on their eighth wedding anniversary, saying, “You light my fire. Let this Lamborghini light your fire, baby.”

Gray, who said he has been wise with his savings and investments, defended the lavish purchase in the emotional video posted on Facebook. Gray said he bought the car as a husband, not a pastor.

“Not a nickel, not a penny from this church, Relentless Church, went toward the gift that I gave my wife. That matters. That’s the only thing that matters. ‘Cause I know like you know, there are some pulpit pimps out here, who take church money and do the wrong thing. But I work hard for my family and I tithe and I sow and I’ve done it my whole life, and I’ll continue to do it,” he said.

TRENDING NOW:

Aventer Gray, in all caps, defended her husband and the purchase, saying he makes money outside of the megachurch as a producer and songwriter.

"MY HUBBY IS A HARD-WORKER, HE WORKED HIS WHOLE LIFE AND HE SAVED TO BLESS HIS WIFE," she wrote.

She continued, comparing him to a professional athlete:

"(You don’t) see anyone screaming about how basketball players drive what they do while you paying $$$ to see them play in arenas and on fields."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.