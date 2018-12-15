AVONMORE BOROUGH, Pa. - Emergency crews tackled a building engulfed by flames in Westmoreland County on Saturday.
The fire broke out at the Avonmore Italian Club along Westmoreland Avenue. One of the club's officers told Channel 11 eight people were inside at the time, but everyone was able to evacuate safely.
Club members believe a grease fire got out of control, but the fire marshal is investigating.
Members are looking forward to restoring the building that has been a core part of the community for more than 75 years.
"It's a busy place," said Marianne Wylie, the club's secretary-treasurer. "We have 462 members. We have regular members and social members. It's a pretty popular place. We have benefits for the town."
