Naked man bites dog -- and FBI agent, police say

MANASSAS, Va. - A Virginia man, naked and allegedly high on marijuana, not only bit his pet dog, but also an off-duty FBI agent as authorities attempted to subdue him, WUSA reported.
Cory Michael Phillips, 31, of Manassas, was charged with malicious wounding, animal cruelty, possession of marijuana, assault and battery, obstruction of justice and intoxication in public in connection with the incident, according to the Prince William Times. Phillips will appear in court March 5, the newspaper reported.
Phillips was found by a Prince William County police officer Tuesday standing naked in a neighborhood street, WJLA reported.
When Phillips resisted arrest, the officer used pepper spray, police department spokesman Officer Nathan Probus told the Times.
A 51-year-old off-duty FBI officer attempted to help. As Phillips struggled with the agent, he bit him on the neck, causing a minor injury, the newspaper reported.
During their subsequent investigation, police determined that Phillips had picked up his 5-year-old Labrador-boxer mix dog, began squeezing it and then bit the animal on its ears and chest, WUSA reported. He then went outside and pushed a neighbor, a 60-year-old woman, to the ground, police said. The woman was not injured, WUSA reported.
