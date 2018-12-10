0 Nearly 200 firefighters battle massive blaze at Philadelphia apartment building

PHILADELPHIA - About 200 firefighters worked Monday to extinguish a massive five-alarm blaze at a Philadelphia apartment building, WPVI reported early Monday.

Multiple agencies are working to help those affected by the fire at 63rd & Jefferson. In all, about 200 PFD members and 50-60 apparatus responded. pic.twitter.com/191jcF1Fmq — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) December 10, 2018

﻿Update 9 a.m. EST Dec. 10: Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said the fire was contained Friday morning.

“Under control doesn't mean that the fire is out, it just means the fire has been contained to the area in which it's burning,” he said.

The blaze was contained six hours after firefighters were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of 63rd and Jefferson streets around 2:15 a.m.

At least two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, KYW-TV reported.

﻿Original report: Officials said the fire broke out about 2:15 a.m. at the Overbrook Gardens apartments, according to KYW-TV. At least two firefighters suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

These FFs R just exhausted as they go into 5th hr of battling massive blaze. They are now being rotated to briefly rest. Their helmets, gear R iced over. They’ve been doing all they can. Fire Comm. says they fought fire from inside longer than they should have b4 being forced out pic.twitter.com/LXHWgnDmaX — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) December 10, 2018

About 50 people have been displaced by the fire, WPVI reported.

MASSIVE APT FIRE: Apt fire in Overbrook quickly getting worse. 3rd alarm just struck. This is along the 900 block of north 63rd street. It broke out around 2:15 this morning. @6abc pic.twitter.com/DzDqpo29r6 — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) December 10, 2018

WPVI’s Jeannette Reyes tweeted just before 7 a.m. that fire officials said they are “nowhere near done” battling the blaze and can’t get inside the building because it may collapse.

“We are nowhere near done” says fire official as crews continue to battle 5-alarm blaze in Overbrook. It’s been burning for 4 hours and FFs *still have not been able to get inside. Have to battle flames from exterior because of collapse concerns @6abc — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) December 10, 2018

Daylight is now revealing the thick smoke that’s been billowing in the air all morning long from the massive fire at an apartment building in the #Overbrook section of #Philly pic.twitter.com/NKUinqsQXj — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 10, 2018

