  • Nearly 200 firefighters battle massive blaze at Philadelphia apartment building

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PHILADELPHIA - About 200 firefighters worked Monday to extinguish a massive five-alarm blaze at a Philadelphia apartment building, WPVI reported early Monday.

    >> Read more trending news

    ﻿Update 9 a.m. EST Dec. 10: Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said the fire was contained Friday morning.

    “Under control doesn't mean that the fire is out, it just means the fire has been contained to the area in which it's burning,” he said.

    The blaze was contained six hours after firefighters were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of 63rd and Jefferson streets around 2:15 a.m.

    At least two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, KYW-TV reported.

    ﻿Original report: Officials said the fire broke out about 2:15 a.m. at the Overbrook Gardens apartments, according to KYW-TV. At least two firefighters suffered minor injuries, authorities said. 

    About 50 people have been displaced by the fire, WPVI reported.

    WPVI’s Jeannette Reyes tweeted just before 7 a.m. that fire officials said they are “nowhere near done” battling the blaze and can’t get inside the building because it may collapse. 

    Read more here or here.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories