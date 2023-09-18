NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football: Browns vs. Steelers grudge match, Bryce Young and Panthers take on Saints

The Cleveland Browns came out of Week 1 looking like a force in the AFC North. Cleveland's defense kept the Cincinnati Bengals' offense out of the end zone in a 24-3 win. As expected, the Browns' run game was strong, with Nick Chubb picking up 106 yards on 18 carries.

Things weren't quite as positive for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. After a great preseason, the Steelers' starting offense came out flat against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers desperately need to show the team's preseason performance wasn't a fluke, but that will be tough to accomplish against the Browns defense that got after Joe Burrow last week.

The other game of the Monday night double-header features Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers against Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. Young played like a rookie in Week 1, tossing a touchdown and two interceptions in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Carr didn't have a huge game in Week 1, but did enough to lead the Saints to a win. Can Carr guide New Orleans to a 2-0 start, or will Young pick up his first NFL win?

Follow along below as Yahoo Sports updates you on the news, scores and injuries during the "Monday Night Football" double-header in Week 2.