Ohio woman accused of dumping hot grease on victim during dispute

CINCINNATI - An Ohio woman is facing a felonious assault charge after authorities say she poured hot grease on a woman during a dispute.
61-year-old Charlene Thompson was embroiled in an argument and dumped hot grease on the victim according to police. The victim has severe burns on her back and arms according to court records. She's charged with felonious assault. Thompson to be arraigned Wednesday @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/JFzEWC6JpU— Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) December 4, 2018
According to WXIX and WLWT, Charlene Thompson, 61, of Cincinnati, was arrested Sunday after she reportedly dumped the grease on the woman, visibly burning her arms and back, police said.
Thompson's arraignment is set for Wednesday, WXIX reported.
