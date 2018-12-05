  • Ohio woman accused of dumping hot grease on victim during dispute

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CINCINNATI - An Ohio woman is facing a felonious assault charge after authorities say she poured hot grease on a woman during a dispute.

    According to WXIX and WLWT, Charlene Thompson, 61, of Cincinnati, was arrested Sunday after she reportedly dumped the grease on the woman, visibly burning her arms and back, police said.

    Thompson's arraignment is set for Wednesday, WXIX reported.

