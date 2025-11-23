Warrants requested for local ex-fire chief, wife who had inappropriate contact with boy, police say

LEET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have requested warrants for a local ex-fire chief and his wife who allegedly had inappropriate contact with a boy.

Online court records show former Fair Oaks Fire Chief Nathan Turner and Stephanie Ann Turner are charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, harassment, open lewdness and criminal conspiracy.

It all started as a theft investigation involving the Sewickley Water Authority, court documents obtained by Channel 11 show.

Back in October, the criminal complaint reveals, Sewickley Borough police seized a phone belonging to Nathan Turner, a former water authority employee.

Investigators say officers found a text message thread between Turner and his wife.

Court documents show the two discussed illegal activities with a teen boy in July of this year. The boy was 14 at the time.

The boy told investigators that Stephanie Turner allegedly expressed a desire to have sex with him when he turned 18, and at one point, she allegedly exposed herself to him while he was inside the couple’s home in Leet Township.

The boy said the two were like parents to him.

The events happened between the winter of 2023 and the summer of 2024, according to the complaint.

