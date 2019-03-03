Original cast of ‘The Sandlot' returning for TV series

The cult, family classic “The Sandlot” is expected to be turned into a television series, starring much of the movie’s original cast.
Yeah! Yeah! You read that right.
“(I) sold a pitch for a television series sequel to the original movie that will bring all the original cast members back,” writer and director David Mickey Hayes said during an appearance on “The Rain Delay” podcast, Slash Film reported.
March 1, 2019
FULL DISCLOSURE-— Coop (@CooperstownKurt) March 1, 2019
There are headlines from major sites regarding The Rain Delay interview and what @DMESandlot revealed at the end...
I'm not retweeting them just yet as to not spoil it for you guys who have supported me since day 1...
But I will later today...#SpringTraining
Hayes would not say which one, but the idea has already been picked up by an unnamed streaming service.
Evans said the series would take place in 1984, when the players from the ragtag team would be 33 years old and have kids of their own.
That means Mike Vitar as Benjamin “Benny” Franklin Rodriguez; Patrick Renna as Hamilton “Ham” Porter; Chauncey Leopardi as Michael “Squints” Palledorous; Victor DiMattia as Timmy Timmons; Marty York as Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan; Shane Obedzinski as Tommy “Repeat” Timmons; Grant Gelt as Bertram Grover Weeks; and Brandon Quintin Adams as Kenny DeNunez, would reprise their roles.
Renna expressed surprise.
“I feel like an NBA player who just found out he was traded... on Twitter,” he tweeted. “News to me!”
I feel like an NBA player who just found out he was traded... on Twitter. News to me! pic.twitter.com/bloBQLYSiT— Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) March 2, 2019
The 1993-movie “The Sandlot” inspired two sequels, “The Sandlot 2” and “The Sandlot: Heading Home.” A prequel movie is also planned
There is no timetable yet, but hopefully fans of the franchise will not have to wait “for-ev-er.”
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}