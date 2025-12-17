Heinz Family Foundation announces end to annual awards program after 30 years

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz Awards, which since 1995 have honored achievements of those working across the arts, the economy and the environment, are coming to an end.

On Monday, the Heinz Family Foundation announced the sunsetting of the program, effective Dec. 31, 2025.

The foundation said that the decision to do so follows “thoughtful deliberation by Teresa Heinz and her family,” and that in doing so, “new philanthropic efforts by the next generation” will be made possible.

The annual awards were started by Teresa Heinz 30 years ago to honor the memory of her late husband and Pittsburgh leader, U.S. Senator John Heinz. Since the inception of the program, the awards have honored 186 recipients, totaling nearly $40 million.

