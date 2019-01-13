  • Parents charged after 3-year-old with cancer, 17-pound tumor dies

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LAWTON, Okla. - An Oklahoma couple are facing manslaughter charges after their 3-year-old daughter died of cancer.

    According to the Lawton Constitution, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded Jan. 3 to a report of an unconscious child at a Lawton camper home. The girl, who had a 17-pound tumor, was taken to an area hospital and later died, authorities said.

    Deputies allege that the girl's parents, Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly, 42, and Henry Clarence Lilly III, 49, failed to provide medical care for her, ultimately causing her death. They were arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter, the Constitution reported.

    If convicted, Mills-Lilly and Lilly each would face a minimum of four years in prison, the Constitution reported.

