  Pastor watched his 2 sons leave church before they died in tragic car accident

    NEWNAN, Ga. - A Georgia pastor, his family and the community are mourning his two sons who died in a car accident.

    Josh and Kahlil Royston were killed when their car left the road and crashed into trees around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Newnan, according to Georgia State Patrol.

    Josh Royston, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene and Kahlil Royston, 17, died from his injuries after being taken to Atlanta Medical Center. Both were students at Newnan High School, WSB-TV reported.

    Pastor Kevin Royston told Tom Jones of WSB that he had just watched his sons leave OutReach Church before the crash happened.

