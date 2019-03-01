  • Perfumes, fabric softeners cause of electronics malfunctions, prompting Subaru recall

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TOKYO - Subaru is recalling up to 2.3 million vehicles because a chemical compound released from perfumes, fabric softeners and car polish inside its vehicles can interact with electronic parts, preventing them from starting. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    The automaker filed a notice Thursday to recall 300,000 Impreza and Forester models in Japan made between 2008 and 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company said Friday it is still determining if it will recall another 2 million vehicles in the United States and other countries.

    The items release a silicone gas that coats some electronic components, causing a reduced flow of electricity and leading to malfunctions.

    The company has received 1,399 complaints about the issue since 2013. There have been no reported accidents because of the malfunctions, Subaru said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories