Philadelphia bridal shop owner giving away prom dresses

PHILADELPHIA - Prom dresses can be expensive, but the owner of a Philadelphia bridal salon is helping some high school girls realize their dream of going to the big dance in style.
Carolyn Zinni is donating 89 prom dresses to local teenagers, KYW reported.
“I was blessed in my personal life, so I felt I needed to do something and give back,” Zinni told the television station.
Giving prom dresses away has been an annual ritual for Zinni since 2001, KYW reported.
“Being able to see somebody that can’t have what I have or what the next girl has, you really can tear up from it,” bridal shop employee Kim Vottero told the television station.
For teenagers like Crechka Sanchez, the gift is a dream come true.
“It’s a great feeling, knowing that I’m getting this gift,” Sanchez told KYW.
Any dress not given away will be donated to a local school, the television station reported.
