PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of people gathered Monday in downtown Pittsburgh for an open carry rally in response to proposed gun control measures introduced by the City Council last month.
Part of Grant Street was blocked off, and precautions are in place as gun rights activists from around the region take part in the rally.
Open Carry Pennsylvania encouraged gun owners and supporters to demonstrate at noon outside the City-County Building on Grant Street.
The rally started with a minutelong moment of silence for the 11 people killed in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.
Organizers start the rally with a one minute moment of silence for the 11 victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting pic.twitter.com/HQLBnpi21H— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) January 7, 2019
The proposed legislation being protested would ban semiautomatic weapons within the city. If it's approved, advocates have said they will sue the city.
Signs warned visitors that guns and knives are not allowed in the building, and that's something over which a pro-gun group is threatening to take the city to court.
Organizers say under state law, guns are allowed inside the building; they just have to be stored safely inside a locker.
City leaders say the group has a right to assemble, but the goal will be to keep everyone safe.
